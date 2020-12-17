PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $855,744.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $527,724.29 and $855,744.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

