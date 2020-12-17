Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $425,740.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $425,740.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black .

The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

