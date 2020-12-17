Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 193,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 327,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. It offers solutions relating to point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

