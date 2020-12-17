PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.88

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $14.54. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 165,235 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 32.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $324,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

