Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $27,708.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

