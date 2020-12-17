Philip Astley-Sparke Sells 25,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,267,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

