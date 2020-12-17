Perlin (PERL) Trading 48% Higher Over Last Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Perlin has a market cap of $14.47 million and $17.70 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perlin has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

