Peony Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Peony has a total market cap of $178,966.86 and $11,379.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016069 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003382 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,855,212 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

