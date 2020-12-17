Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman Sells $4,127,750.00 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

