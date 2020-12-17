Peercoin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $40,347.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,657,229 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

