PEAKDEFI Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $283,245.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 125,987,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,158,674 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

