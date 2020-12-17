PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $295,289.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00403204 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 125,987,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,158,674 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.