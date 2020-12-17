Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $244.34 million and approximately $187.96 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, OKCoin, DigiFinex and BW.com.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BitMax, CoinBene, BW.com, FCoin, MXC, Bittrex, HitBTC, KuCoin, TOKOK, Binance, CoinEx, Coinbit, OKCoin, BigONE, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Bitfinex, Gate.io, ABCC, WazirX, CoinPlace, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Iquant, C2CX, Kyber Network, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Crex24, Coinall, Bitrue and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

