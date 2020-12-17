PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Up 6.8%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. 2,919,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 958,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $95.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 91.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

