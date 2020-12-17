Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

