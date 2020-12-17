Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 176,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 222,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,277 shares of company stock valued at $847,662. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

