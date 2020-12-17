Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Paramount Group has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.