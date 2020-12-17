ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Tops $229,019.08 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $229,019.08 and approximately $135.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003183 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00452820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

