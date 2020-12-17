ParallelCoin Hits Market Cap of $214,467.41 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $214,467.41 and approximately $87.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003108 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

