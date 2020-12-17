Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 5.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47. 2,295,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,373,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

