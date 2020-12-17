Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Receives Reduce Rating from HSBC

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energía currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 5,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $852.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

