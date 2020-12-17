Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,224.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $6,021.69 and approximately $94,224.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00371468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

PAMP is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.