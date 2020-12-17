PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.74. Approximately 2,405,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,961,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.
Several research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
