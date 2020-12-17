PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.74. Approximately 2,405,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,961,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.