Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ventures Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

