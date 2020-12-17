Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 305,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,531,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $1,364,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

