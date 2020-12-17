OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $539,290.14 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $539,290.14 and $5.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00061492 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004769 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

