Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,239 ($16.19) and last traded at GBX 1,238.50 ($16.18). Approximately 10,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,024.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) Company Profile (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

