Ormeus Cash (OMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $120,319.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $120,319.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00428661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000301 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,902,484 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

