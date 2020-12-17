Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.18

Shares of Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oriental Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of -569.57 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.