Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Up 0.4%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 105,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 82,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Organovo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 146.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Organovo by 57.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.