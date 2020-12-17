Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.92. Opsens shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 12,690 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

