OpenDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,764.00 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $810,576.59 and $24,764.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00368151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.