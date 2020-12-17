Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.43

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 325360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

In related news, Director Luke Evnin acquired 151,225 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm acquired 173,776 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

