Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $37.09 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $60.27.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

