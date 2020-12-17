OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,458. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

