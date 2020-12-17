Ocean Protocol Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $180.45 million and $29.58 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00817666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00081682 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.