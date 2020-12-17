Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $26.68

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $26.68 or 0.00117997 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $20.11 million and $7,107.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000234 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

