Nxt Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $12.37 million and $1.18 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035546 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012007 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.