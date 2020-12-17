Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, CoinBene and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00371446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene, BITBOX, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Bitrue, Huobi, Koinex, Ethfinex and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.