Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 190,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 91,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States, Peru, and Australia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

