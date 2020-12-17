NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Up 7.5%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.28. 499,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,388,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

