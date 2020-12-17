nOS Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS token can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

