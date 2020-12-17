Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.43. 129,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 61,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

The company has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.