Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Trading Down 9.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 2,831,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,612,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

