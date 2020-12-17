Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 13,005,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,195,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAK shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.23.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
