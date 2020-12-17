Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 13,005,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,195,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAK shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,591,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 470,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 371,877 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

