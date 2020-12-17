North American Tungsten (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North American Tungsten shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

North American Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NATUF)

North American Tungsten Corporation Ltd., a tungsten mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of tungsten ores and concentrates. It owns interests in the Cantung mine in the Northwest Territories; the Mactung mineral property on the border of Yukon and Northwest Territories; and other tungsten exploration prospects.

