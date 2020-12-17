Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €2.95 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

