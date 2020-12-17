NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading 74% Higher Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00371446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.