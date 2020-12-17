nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 8.2%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 411,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 319,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $839,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

