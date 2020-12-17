nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $166,750.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in nLIGHT by 304.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

